ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

ICUI opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 60,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also

