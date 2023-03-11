ICON Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $175.67 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,932,450 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,919,923.8137151 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19300926 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $7,415,691.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

