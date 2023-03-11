ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,164,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,161,863 shares.The stock last traded at $7.27 and had previously closed at $7.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,849,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,595,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

