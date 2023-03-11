Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 737,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 405,663 shares.The stock last traded at $54.11 and had previously closed at $53.75.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,360,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

