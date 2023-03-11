Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 737,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 405,663 shares.The stock last traded at $54.11 and had previously closed at $53.75.
Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.
Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
