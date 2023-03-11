i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.14. 20,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 154,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
i3 Verticals Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.