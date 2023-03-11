Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider H. Charles Floyd Sells 33,067 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.