Huobi BTC Market Cap Hits $792.60 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $792.60 million and $99,209.70 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $20,339.08 or 1.00478374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00429564 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,895.31 or 0.29035700 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.