Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $44,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

