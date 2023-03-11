Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

HBAN opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

