Humanscape Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.94 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $2.02 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

