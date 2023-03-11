Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of -250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

