Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $119.07 million and $14.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.85 or 0.00043520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00152777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00066164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,456,531 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

