Hop Protocol Trading Down 20.8% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $787,662.53 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

