Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Trading Down 4.3%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.