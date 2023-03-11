Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Down 1.9%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.83). Approximately 105,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 543,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50 ($2.88).

BOWL has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.03) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

In other news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £395,496.66 ($475,585.21). Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

