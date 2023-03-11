Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Down 92.5% in February

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 125 ($1.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 11,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,003. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

