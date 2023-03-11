Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Reaches $168.34 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Hive has a total market cap of $168.34 million and $4.30 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 479,356,108 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

