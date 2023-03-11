HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

HRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

HRT stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 million, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

