Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Director Sam Landman Purchases 1,985 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) Director Sam Landman purchased 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,586.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,563 shares in the company, valued at $97,487.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hippo Stock Up 1.9 %

Hippo stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 133,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 219.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hippo

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

