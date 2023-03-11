HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $277,192.15

HI (HI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and approximately $277,192.15 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00223913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,242.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01306432 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $356,145.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

