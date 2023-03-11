Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling Sells 1,512 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hess Midstream Stock Performance
HESM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.61.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 113.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HESM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
