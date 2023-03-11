Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling Sells 1,512 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 113.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.