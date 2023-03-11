Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $237.74 on Friday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,212. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

