Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.23.
Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $237.74 on Friday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,212. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hershey
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
