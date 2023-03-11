Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HEN3 opened at €67.96 ($72.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

