Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $180.52

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.52 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.10). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 178.75 ($2.15), with a volume of 212,328 shares changing hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.09. The company has a market cap of £340.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2,478.57.

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Henderson International Income Trust’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

