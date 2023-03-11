Helium Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Helium has a market capitalization of $279.10 million and $3.40 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00009797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00432318 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,989.54 or 0.29221873 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,015,005 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.