Helium Price Reaches $2.05 on Top Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $285.47 million and $2.87 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00009998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,952,771 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

