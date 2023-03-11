HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €63.90 ($67.98) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a 12 month high of €66.64 ($70.89). The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

