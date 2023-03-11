HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HEICO has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $177.55.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in HEICO by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

