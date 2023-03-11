Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.68% of Hawks Acquisition worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hawks Acquisition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,768,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawks Acquisition alerts:

Hawks Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWKZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Hawks Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

About Hawks Acquisition

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.