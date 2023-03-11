Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $19.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $29.24.
Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2553 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.