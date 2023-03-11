Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $19.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2553 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 785 ($9.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,080.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

