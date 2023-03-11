Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS HMDPF traded up C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$24.93. 2,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.48. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$26.41.
About Hammond Power Solutions
