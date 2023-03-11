Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS HMDPF traded up C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$24.93. 2,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.48. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$26.41.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

