Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.92 ($12.68) and last traded at €12.02 ($12.79). Approximately 14,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.04 ($12.81).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $871.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Further Reading

