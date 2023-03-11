Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.08

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and traded as low as $24.95. Halma shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 1,954 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on HLMAF. UBS Group cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.15) to GBX 2,190 ($26.33) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.25) to GBX 2,350 ($28.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Halma Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Halma Company Profile
Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.
