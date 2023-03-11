Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, a growth of 770.1% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo México from 75.00 to 85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Grupo México Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GMBXF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. Grupo México has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $6.13.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

