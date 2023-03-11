Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grupo Carso Trading Down 5.1 %

GPOVY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Carso has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Grupo Carso Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Carso’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Grupo Carso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

