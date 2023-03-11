Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $749,902.43 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,591.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00355854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00670497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00555557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.