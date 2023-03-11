Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 33,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 41,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.
Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $370.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 22.41 and a quick ratio of 22.41.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
