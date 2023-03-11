Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGGSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 3,200 ($38.48) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,020 ($36.32) in a report on Wednesday.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of Greggs stock remained flat at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. Greggs has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

