Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.13% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE HOMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

