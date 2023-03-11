Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 3,307 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,928,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,020. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

