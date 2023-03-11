Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17,469.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,901,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,041 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.25. 2,335,120 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.32. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

