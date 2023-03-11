Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.18. 69,274,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,945,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

