Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 1,839 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,576. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

