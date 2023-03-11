Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 1,662 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,067.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $501.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

