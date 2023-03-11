Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 30,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 36,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRNWF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$60.00 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 18.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

