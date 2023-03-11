Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in February

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GEBRF remained flat at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Greenbriar Capital has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.24.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

