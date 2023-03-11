Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.17. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 548,040 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35. The firm has a market cap of C$391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson bought 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$338,430.70. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.