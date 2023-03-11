Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.17. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 548,040 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35. The firm has a market cap of C$391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of C$220.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.4100719 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson bought 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$338,430.70. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

