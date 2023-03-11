Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gouverneur Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Gouverneur Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

GOVB opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

