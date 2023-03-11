Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $15.05. 6,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 2,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Golden Valley Bancshares Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

About Golden Valley Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.