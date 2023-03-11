Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 1,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$48.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

